“Devastating” photos show UK dairy farmer forced to dump 11,500 litres of milk due to pandemic

HEARTBREAKING photos show how a dairy farmer was forced to dump 11,500 litres of milk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Welsh farmer Llyr Griffiths says he was instructed to dispose of the milk by processor Freshways, who supply companies including Costa and British Airways.

Llyr, from Cardigan, Ceredigion, says commercial demand for the product has slumped, as customers and staff from these companies stay home to self isolate.

Images taken at the farm on April 5 show huge vats of milk in the process of being emptied.

The floor is flooded with the product, which streams out of silver pipes from the bottom of the containers.

A devastated Llyr took to social media to highlight his situation after throwing out his milk.

He posted photos of the moment, saying: “Today we had to dump 11,500 litres of milk.

“Our milk processor Freshways who mainly supply companies such as Costa Coffee, Starbucks, British Airways, P&O cruises as well as many others lost the majority of their milk sales because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They asked us to dump the milk due to the amount of staff that were self isolating etc.

“I am not blaming Freshways, however this is only happening due to the effect of the pandemic.

“The government has said they will assist businesses affected by Covid-19, but I am yet to see any real financial help to the processors business or us as farmers.

“We already know we are losing 2p per litre, therefore we are working at a loss, as well as a deferral in payment until the 15th May.

“I am asking people to share this to increase the awareness of what is happening.

“I’m hopefully going to be the fourth generation farming on our family farm.

“But if the farmer carries on being on the bottom of the pecking order, then I doubt my son will want to be the fifth, and I am sure this is true for many other young farmers.

“It is time for change, we need government action.”

Llyr’s post prompted an outpouring of sympathy from social media users.

Aimee Artindale wrote: “So sad what a waste.”

Elizabeth Darbyshire added: “Devastating to watch.”

And Rachel Em said: “That’s awful! What a waste.”

Llyr’s post comes after reports that milk prices across the country have plummeted due to the turmoil.

On 20 March, Freshways slashed the price of their milk by 2p per litre.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., dairy farmers have also been forced to dump their milk as commercial demand for the product dries up there too.