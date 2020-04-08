SPFL chairman reveals how he thinks vote will go

Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark believes the lower league clubs will vote against ending the season early.

Clark was part of a video conference call on Wednesday afternoon involving the SPFL, the Scottish FA and all ten League One clubs.

Top of the agenda was the league body’s proposal to end the Championship, League One and League Two campaigns based on points accrued per game, which would see Rovers progress as champions of the third tier.

A total of 15 clubs from League One and Two would need to vote in favour of the resolution for it to be passed but from gauging opinion from his peers, Clark insists that is unlikely.

Clark said: “I think it will be a very close call, my gut feeling is that it probably won’t get over the line.

“As you would expect there was very mixed opinions about it, there is no doubt a number of clubs will oppose it

“Clubs who are going to miss out or be relegated are going to oppose, and clubs who are maybe in the play-off position, and even clubs below that, have indicated that they won’t vote for it.”

Clark even insists the financial incentive of clubs being paid prize money based on league positions would not be enough to alter certain opinions.

He added: “We did discuss the cash and so on and a number of clubs indicated that they weren’t too bothered about it, either because it was such a small amount if you’re down at the bottom of the league, and there were other clubs arguing that they did not need the money right away.

“There was a mixed reception in terms of the money being paid out although it leaves the clubs with financial difficulties in a very difficult position.”

Naturally, Clark insists his own team would be voting in favour of the proposal, with Raith a point clear of Falkirk at the summit with eight games left.

He added: “We’re top of the league and put a whole lot of effort into this season.

“The SPFL have produced the figures for points won and we’ve been top of the league for 21 out of 28 weeks.

“If we’re going to be denied being named as champions of League One I would be extremely disappointed.”