Why Choose a Hotel in Kings Cross in Central London?

Kings Cross is a major rail hub with several national trains at King's Cross station and Eurostar services from St Pancras operating here. This formal industrial area is home to several beautiful garden squares and art installations. Well connected to other parts of London, this area is highly popular amongst business visitors as well as tourists.

Kings Cross Offers Easy Connectivity

A significant transport hub with excellent facilities, Kings Cross is well connected to the rest of the United Kingdom and Europe. Offering easy connectivity to areas like Leeds, York, Edinburgh, Cambridge and Nottingham besides Paris, Brussels and continental Europe, the area houses a large number of hotels. Being one of London’s most newly regenerated areas, the place has several new buildings, streets and public squares besides the London headquarters of Google UK and the Guardian newspaper. Choosing a hotel near Kings Cross providers visitors easy access to St Pancras Euro start services too.

Rich Heritage of Art and Culture

The place has a heritage of nurturing arts and culture and houses Central St Martins and Kings Place. Other prominent places include the British Library displaying the world's famous written and printed items such as Shakespeare's First Folio. Other attractions include the London Canal Museum, The Foundling Museum and the famous the Shaw Theatre and the Bloomsbury Theatre. Also if you wish to relax and unwind, you can go and visit the Camley Street Natural Park and spot some wildlife.

Excellent Eating Options

The area not only houses several lively bars but also has a great selection of restaurants and pubs. The Sourced Market in St Pancras offers a diverse range of gourmet foods. The Coal Drops Yard, the area's newest food and shopping destination houses apart from several eating joints such as the St Pancras Renaissance Hotel and the Gilbert Scott, great fashion stores, art installations and is a great place for talks and workshops on various topics. An all-day restaurant Plum Split Milk, the historic Great Northern Hotel and also London's first railway hotel is also located here. The presence of several upmarket boutiques and lifestyle brands are the other attractions of this part of London.

Why Choose the County London?

