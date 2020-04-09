Studying abroad: Why the US is the best choice

It’s a well known fact that the USA is a magnet for international students. Each year, students from all corners of the world choose the US as a destination to pursue higher education and it’s estimated that almost 30% of all international students are currently studying in the USA.

It seems that the American dream is still alive and well and students all over the world are more than eager to start their academic journey in the land of endless possibilities.

With over 4000 universities offering quality education across the country, it’s no wonder that the USA is a top choice for international students.

But there are other reasons why the US higher education is so popular. Let’s take a look at the advantages of studying in America:

World renowned universities

US universities are amongst the most prestigious education institutions in the world. The fact that almost half of the world’s top 50 universities are in the US speaks volumes for the standards and the quality of the education programs here. Some of the most prominent universities and colleges in the US are:

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Princeton University

Harvard University

Columbia University

Yale University

Stanford University

There’s a great wide range of courses and degrees that students can choose from depending on their interests. There are excellent programs across all disciplines and students have the opportunity to learn from the best professors in the field. US degrees are accepted all over the world, so it pays off to complete your education in the States.

Career opportunities

The purpose of higher education is to help you build a successful career in the field of your choice. Having an international degree can definitely open many doors for you once you start looking for a job. Listing a degree from a US university in your CV is definitely an advantage as that will set you apart from other candidates who have similar backgrounds. Companies will always favor candidates who are different and willing to go the extra mile, and that’s exactly what a degree from a reputed university will say about you.

Support for international students

It’s not easy to make the transition from one country to another, but if you want to ???? you should know that academic institutions in the US offer great support systems to help international students adjust to their new environment. These services ensure a smoother transition by providing English language classes, trainings, orientation programs or assistance with academic writing for foreign students.

Flexibility

The higher education system in the US is much more flexible than in other countries. So if you applied at for an undergraduate program at a US university but you’re not yet sure about your major, you can choose the courses you’re interested in and you’ll have time to decide until the end of the second year. And if you’ve already decided on a certain field, but you’re also passionate about another subject, you can study it as well and complete a double major.