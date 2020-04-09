Use A Mouse to Sell Your House

House hunters are still being able to prepare their houses for selling, and seek out their dream future homes – even though they are being confined to home.

Property and legal firm Gilson Gray has devised a number of creative solutions to support prospective buyers and sellers – and minimise any health risks.

To ensure clients can still get an idea of the value of their homes, Gilson Gray’s property team is offering to do remote advisory valuations of properties so that they can be put on the market as soon as possible.

Rob McGregor, Associate Director of Property Sales, said the decision to move services online is fundamentally aimed at protecting the health and wellbeing of all of its clients and staff.

Rob said: “We’ve already had clients telling us they feel more reassured to hear we have our online systems in place to keep a lot of our property services going.

“While we can’t physically come out to value and view properties, we can provide advisory valuations over email and help clients to get their homes show home ready.

“As well as our desktop valuations, we’ve started provisionally booking in appointments to visit from June onwards.

“What’s more, with the majority of people having more time to spend on getting their homes ready, this is a prime opportunity to improve your front door and kerb appeal, clear away the clutter, clean your property and wipe down your windows – anything that makes your home cleaner, brighter and lighter will make a big difference when it comes to selling.”

Gilson Gray’s Property Team is also advising clients how to prepare for selling. Clients looking to value their properties can send in photographs, videos and information to the team who will be able to offer the same accurate advice as if the property had been viewed in person.

Rob added: “We’re confident virtual viewings and online valuations will be popular in the long-term as well, especially for clients who are less mobile or those looking to buy properties in Scotland from abroad.

“This is a challenging time but at Gilson Gray we have built our impressive reputation on thinking about our clients and in finding innovative solutions that go against how things are traditionally done.”

Gilson Gray’s residential property team specialises in property sales, letting, property management and conveyancing.

The firm has grown to around 150 staff across six full-service offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, North Berwick and Dundee.

