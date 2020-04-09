Want to lease a car? Here is all you should know

Leasing is quickly becoming a popular endeavor in the auto industry. More and more people are taking advantage of leasing to drive their dream cars. This is because leasing cars is cheaper and convenient than purchasing news cars. So, why should you lease a car? How do you lease a car? Well, below is all you need to now regard leasing cars.

Lower Monthly Payments

When leasing a car, no down payment is usually required. Plus, there are only a few obligations involved. At the end of the contract, all you need is to surrender the keys and walk away.

Once the lease term is over, you can always opt for a new lease. This will allow you to enjoy the benefits as well as the features of a new car. Plus, it means that you can drive a more advanced car for less money.

Important Contract Terms

Lease terms often last between 2 to 4 years. Nonetheless, every leasing contract has got different terms. So, take the time to shop around for one that perfectly suits your specific requirements. Check out the length of the term as well as the mileage cap.

Gross Capital Cost

This refers to the vehicle’s sticker price. It’s always negotiable, so don’t be quick to pay the full price.

When you turn in the leased car at the end of the contract, the carmaker will still estimate the car’s residual value. The greater this value is, the lower the depreciation value will be.

The Money Factor

Generally, this is the amount of interest you’ll be required to pay. Just like the gross capitalized cost, this is also negotiable.

This interest rate will typically be charged to the total sum of the Adjusted Capitalized Cost plus the Residual Value. It might look like double counting, but it actually means that you’re paying for the use of the vehicle as well as the money your creditor “loaned” you to lease the vehicle. It might be included in your bill as a rent or finance charge.

Lease Payment

This is basically what you’ll pay every month. It’s obtained by summing the depreciation, the finance charges, and the sales tax.

It’s always advisable to settle for a lease deal with the lowest adjusted capitalized cost, the lowest possible money factor, and the greatest possible residual value. So, be sure to check out for all these factors.

Financing

When it comes to leasing a car, you’ll still have quite a number of financing options to choose from. Take time to research lease specials plus financing options available in your local area before visiting dealerships.

Lease Your Dream Car

Leasing is one of the best ways to drive your dream car. In this arrangement, you simply pay a certain sum of money and enjoy your dream car without going for loans or purchasing it from your pocket. In most cases, leasing a car involves paying a down payment of around 20 percent of the value of that car. From here, you will be required to pay monthly installments for the entire lease term/period.

How to Lease

Of course, car leasing can be challenging. However, this shouldn’t pin you down. Here are a few steps to follow and lease your dream car like a pro:

Type

Step one includes choosing the type of car you want. There are so many options out there. From convertibles, sedans, to SUVs, you have numerous options to choose from. So, do your homework first.

Model

The next step involves picking your preferred model. Do your research. Sample different models. Make a list of these models. Compare the features, pros, and cons of each model. Go for models that are fuel-efficient, dependable, safe, and cost-effective when it comes to insurance premiums.

Test Drive

After choosing your preferred model, proceed to take a test drive. Do it to all the models you sampled. Evaluable the comfort, visibility, and braking of each model. Also, don’t forget to evaluate the internal noise of each model. Additionally, pay close attention to the shock absorption of each option.

Safety

After the test drive, try to investigate the safety of each option. Ask the test driver about the safety of that car. Ask for features such as an anti-lock brake system and electric stability control. Also, don’t forget to ask about head protection based side airbags. These are the features that make a car effective and efficient.

Compare Deals

The next step involves going home and comparing different lease deals. Look at the rates. Can you afford to pay the rates on a monthly basis? Go for a deal that fits into your budget’s explicit needs.

Price

Never disclose to the dealer about your intentions. Don’t tell him/her that you want to lease the car. Instead, try to establish the purchase price. This will help you compare both deal options (i.e. purchase price and the cost of leasing).

Negotiate

Put your negotiation skills to test. Try to secure the best deal. Look at the consumer reports before negotiating with the dealer. Remember, proper negotiation skills can save you a lot of money. So, don’t be afraid to negotiate.

Be cautious With Gab

Don’t be in a hurry. Most salespeople will try to push you into closing the deal by tempting you with the low monthly installment. Rembert, this will end up costing you. So, take your time to secure the best deal. Don’t let the dealer run the show. Do your calculations well. Don’t let excitement take over you. Control your emotions. After all, it’s your money. So, the dealer can wait.

Paying

If you can afford, pay a larger amount when it comes to the initial down payment. It will end up lowering the monthly installment amount.

The Bottom-Line

Purchasing a new car can be expensive. However, this shouldn’t deny you the opportunity to drive your dream car. You can lease a car and spin it in style. So, if you are thinking about leasing a vehicle, use the above guide. This information is all you need to know regarding leasing your dream car. From the benefits of how to lease the best car—the above information will help you lease your dream car in style.