Dutch zoo creates videos of animals so people can “visit from home”

A DUTCH zoo has created a way for animal-lovers to see their favourite creatures despite the coronavirus lockdown.

Royal Burgers’ Zoo in Arnhem, Netherlands will be broadcasting live footage of its animals into living rooms for seven hours in total.

The zoo has has temporarily installed a camera in the savanna and is sharing the footage of the animals through its YouTube channel.

Taking advantage of its in-house filmmaker, the live footage captured from inside the animals’ enclosure will be put together and streamed direct to viewer’s homes.

Inspired by the now empty-attractions, the zoo has also created a film entitled “Silent Zoo” designed to relax viewers.

It features many African ungulates such as giraffes, zebras, rhinos and antelopes.