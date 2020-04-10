Easter cheer in housing developments across the central belt

A SCOTTISH housing provider has experienced the act of kindness first hand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with a spate of donations of Easter treats for tenants.

Bield Housing & Care developments, Crosshill Gardens in Port Glasgow and MacKenzie Court in Grangemouth, have received Easter Eggs donated by a local Co-Op and a homeless charity.

Michelle McKinnon, Development Manager at Crosshill Gardens, said: “We received a donation from the local Co-op, who already do so much for us as a development. They wanted to make sure all of our tenants received a little treat this Easter.

“The store manager arranged for each tenant to receive a chocolate Easter Egg to lift their spirits and spread a little joy at this unsettling time.

“As a development we would like to thank the Co-op for their kind gesture and appreciate all the work they are doing in the current circumstances.”

As all Bield Housing & Care developments have restrictions on visiting which are in line with Government advice, it is gestures like these that are helping older people to have a little bit of hope and cheer during this stressful time.

Lynne Douglas, Chief Executive at Bield Housing & Care, said: “Everyone at Bield Housing & Care would like to thank the Co-op in Port Glasgow and NUCU charity in Grangemouth for demonstrating such kind gestures at this difficult time. It will definitely put a smile on our tenants faces.

“These little treats will help continue to make Easter special for those living and working in our developments – it’s so nice to see the public coming together at this time.”

A designated e-mail address [email protected] and phone number 0131 273 4000 has been set up to deal with queries and questions during the Coronavirus crisis.

To find out more about Bield and its developments, visit www.bield.co.uk or follow on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and Twitter @BieldScotland