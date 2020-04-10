Hibs legend hails fans as season ticket sales top 3000

HIBERNIAN legend Pat Stanton has hailed the loyalty of the Easter Road faithful after season ticket sales crashed through the 3000-mark.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak creating ongoing uncertainty regarding when the 2020/21 campaign will begin, Hibees have wasted no time in snapping up their seats for next term.

Easter Road chiefs have privately been blown away by the speed of the uptake, given they were only put on sale a fortnight ago and many fans are facing serious financial challenges.

And Stanton has described the backing during trying times as ‘wonderful’.

Stanton, now a club ambassador, lauded: “The Hibs fans have shown wonderful support. They aren’t asking for anything right now – they are giving, without knowing exactly what is around the corner. That speaks volumes in tough times for everyone.

“That shows a lot of faith in the people running the club.

“The Hibs supporters have been through some difficulties over the years, but clearly the fans believe in the custodians of the club and the way they are approaching a situation that no-one has ever encountered before.”