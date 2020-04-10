Livingston’s new signing Alan Forrest desperate to step out of the shadow of Celtic winger brother James

ALAN FORREST admits he is desperate to step out of the shadow of brother James after completing his move to Livingston.
The 23-year-old has penned a two-year deal on a pre-contract, knocking back interest from Dundee and Partick Thistle to join his older sibling in the Premiership.
After seven seasons with Ayr United, the move will give the Scotland under-21 cap the chance to play against the Celtic winger for the first time ever as a professional.
But, despite also playing on the flanks, he is hopeful of avoiding any comparisons as he strives to make a name for himself.
He said: “I am delighted to have signed for Livi. I have been at Ayr a long time and have had some great times there but I felt it was time for a new challenge.
“I have never played in the Premiership before either, which was a big selling point for me and I am looking forward to it.
“In my time with Ayr, we have played a lot of Premiership clubs, like Rangers, Hibs and St Johnstone, but we have never played against Celtic.
“So it will be good to come up against him in the top-flight.
“We have never played against one another before at all, other than in the back garden or the park when we were younger! So it will be a bit strange.
“Obviously folk are going to talk about James, that’s going to come with it.
“But, for me, I just want to do it myself and set my own targets.
“James has obviously done excellently now for years at the top level but I try not to compare myself to him.
“I just stick to myself and do the best I can.”
Forrest did ask his brother for advice before plumping for Livingston – and he is convinced he made the right choice.
He added: “It was a difficult decision to leave Ayr as I have enjoyed my time at the club and have a lot of friends there, but I thought this was the right time to try something new.
“I spoke to my brother and my dad, as we speak a lot about things. We all thought it was the right move for me.
“Livingston is a good club who, in the last few years, have done well, earning back-to-back promotions and then making themselves a stable Premiership club.
“They have had a good season and I wanted to be part of that.”