National Wallace Monument launches history series for kids

The National Wallace Monument has launched an online video series to help young people learn about history from home.

As parents struggle to maintain their children’s education during school closures, the Stirling landmark, which is operated by the charity Stirling District Tourism, has developed a series of online learning videos and activities based on William Wallace and the Wars of Scottish Independence.

The video series, is aimed at children ages 8-12 years old. Children are encouraged to watch the videos and answer questions based on the content.

For younger children, further educational resources like history-themed colouring sheets and word searches are also available.

Speaking of the series, Catherine Morrison, Learning and Volunteer Co-ordinator at Stirling District Tourism, said: “Usually, I’m hosting trips for school children at the Monument, or visiting schools to teach them all about William Wallace.

“These are things we’re not currently able to do, but we wanted to do something to support parents and keep their children learning about history.

“Hopefully, these resources will help to keep young people occupied, and we imagine they will be especially useful for parents who are working from home.”

The Monument is currently closed to visitors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and can be seen lit up in blue every night in April in support of NHS workers fighting the virus.