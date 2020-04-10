New Emergency Response fund helps housing group tenants in need

Vulnerable families across Scotland are receiving extra help to combat the coronavirus crisis by Scotland’s largest housing, care and property-management group.

Housing and care staff from across Scotland are tapping into Wheatley’s new £50,000 Emergency Response Fund, designed to help out with everyday necessities during the crisis.

Over 135 people and families in financial hardship, who are ill or self isolating, have been supported by the fund so far, receiving help to buy essential items from nappies and mobile phone top-ups to a fridge, microwave and activity kits for children.

GHA tenant Natasha Schofield and her partner John, who is self-employed, but unable to work, got help from the fund through their housing officer Kate Day.

Natasha said: “Kate helped us with our gas and electricity bills and board games and an art set for my daughter Skye.

“It was brilliant. I didn’t even have to ask: the help was there straight away.”

Other support measures include supermarket vouchers, book deliveries and fuel and benefits advice from Wheatley staff.

Lorraine McLaren, Director of Wheatley Foundation, said: “So many of our customers are being hit hard by the crisis.

“Too many are in financial hardship and struggling to get by because they are ill or self isolating. The one-off payments from the Emergency Response Fund are much-needed support in their time of need.”