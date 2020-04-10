New service helps Scots shop local during lockdown

A PLATFORM designed to connect consumers with independent food and drinks businesses has been launched as Scots look to buy local during lockdown.

Sip Scran Support made its debut yesterday, offering home delivery or “no contact collection” for its customers.

A recent survey by Lux – The Food and Drink Agency shows 60% of Scots intend to buy from smaller, independent retailers in the coming weeks.

The service provides everything from wine and cheese boards to pancake isolation packs, as well as vital food-related community initiatives seeking support.

Set up by Edinburgh-based food and drink brand development agency, LUX, Sip Scran Support provides details of services on offer from local, family-run businesses across Edinburgh, Glasgow and beyond.

Some of the businesses featured on the platform include Twelve Triangles, Spry Wines and Stack & Still.

However, the company say they are keen to hear customer’s suggestions for who else should join the list.

Mhairi MacLeod, Director and Co-Founder of LUX, said: “At LUX, Scottish food and drink is our bread and butter and Sip Scran Support provides a platform to showcase the diversification and creativity taking place across the industry.

“We’re thrilled to see that the majority of Scots are looking to support local businesses at a time when they need it most and, by launching Sip Scran Support, we aim to connect those consumers with everyday essentials, takeaway treats and community causes across the country.”