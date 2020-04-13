5 Great Tips for Taking a Break From Life

Has the never-ending daily grind got you feeling down? It’s probably a good time to exercise some self-care and take a pause from the stresses of everyday life. Here are five great tips if you’re looking for ways to take a break from life and enjoy the wider world around you.

1. Enjoy Some Downtime

Sometimes, all it takes is a few hours of relaxation to get your mind back on course in a positive direction. Try to dedicate an afternoon or evening to some of your favorite leisurely pursuits. Unplug and shut down any electronic distractions and focus on your own relaxation. You could catch up on your favorite show, read a book or just spend some time meditating and enjoying a few moments of silence. Whatever you decide to do, try to limit distractions and simply center yourself and appreciate some quiet moments.

2. Create Something New

Letting your imagination run wild is a great way to shift your focus from the cares of the world to what’s right in front of you. All it takes is a pencil and a piece of paper to get those creative juices flowing. If you’re good with your hands, you could build a model or even complete a jigsaw puzzle. Have an old furniture piece that could use an update? Spend an afternoon giving it a new coat of paint to freshen it up. Alternatively, you could get creative in the kitchen and whip up that new recipe you’ve been dying to try. Don’t feel bad if everything doesn’t turn out right the first time – find joy in the journey.

3. Treat Yourself

A day out may be all you need to get your positive attitude back. Spend a day going to your favorite shops and engage in some well-deserved retail therapy. If you’re really looking to pamper yourself, why not have a luxurious spa day? Splurge on a full body massage to provide healing comfort that will melt away your cares and worries. You don’t have to break the bank in order to treat yourself – you could even have a spa night in the comfort of your own home. Light some candles, grab a good book and take a long soak in the bathtub to relieve soreness and spend some quiet time alone. You’ll be sure to feel relaxed, recharged and ready to take on the world.

4. Take a Vacation

There’s no better way to get a break from the daily grind than to take a relaxing vacation. Spend some time crossing off items from your bucket list, or let adventure be your guide as you decide where to visit. For a relaxing vacation, head to a restful location like a beach resort or a mountain retreat. If you’re up for adventure, taking an Antarctica cruise is a great vacation option! You’ll witness firsthand the magnificent polar sights of Antarctica from the comfort and warmth of a luxurious ship. No matter where you decide to go, focus on maximizing fun and relaxation to make the most of your time away from home.

5. Get Exercise

Exercise is good for the body, mind and soul. Getting adequate exercise every day is proven to reduce stress and elevate your mood. Try to dedicate some time every day for physical activity and movement. If you just don’t have the time, try to fit in small periods of activity during downtime you have throughout the day – even a small amount of movement is better than none at all. Whenever you’re feeling bogged down by the stresses of life, get up and get moving and you’ll be feeling better in no time!

Everyone needs a break from daily life to relax, rest and reset. Dedicate some time to focus on yourself. By following these tips, you’ll make the most of your temporary break from the cares of the world and shift your energy in a positive direction.