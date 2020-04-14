How to get more followers on Instagram

Social media is a huge part of daily life now, and Instagram is one of the most popular platforms.

As well as being fun, it can also present unique business opportunities and ways to connect, if you create a big enough following.

Follow these tips to boost your online presence and gain followers:

Post regularly

Subscribers online will want to see new content, especially now everyone is stuck indoors with nothing to do but scroll online.

By keeping your feed fresh you’re guaranteed to keep people coming back to your page.

Buy followers

Many people wonder, how to buy Instagram followers?

It is really simple and can be a great way to boost your online presence. Many famous influencers have used this technique to their advantage.

Find a niche

With so much content available online, you need to find a way to be original.

Pick a specific area such as food, sport or travel and then make it your own. Don’t be afraid to let your individual personality shine through.

Engage with followers

Appeal directly to your followers with polls or surveys. People like to feel connected and this a simple way to reach out to those who are subscribed to your page.

Hashtags

Use relevant hashtags and location check-ins to enable users who are interested in the same things as you to easily find your account.

Also try creating a unique hashtag associated with your profile. This will help you stand out and stick in people’s memories.

Giveaways

Once you reach a certain level of followers, you may be in a position to arrange contests and giveaways. This not only increases your profile but is a great way to give back to those supporting you.