Hearts acknowledge ‘possibility of relegation’ as they launch 2020/21 season tickets

HEARTS have acknowledged the ‘possibility of relegation’ after 2020/21 season tickets went on sale against a backdrop of ‘speculation and uncertainty’.

However, the capital club are adamant financial backing from the supporters will be vital as they seek to navigate the coronavirus crisis.

The Jambos have slashed renewal prices by 10 per cent in order to compensate for the potential loss of three guaranteed home games this term, while also factoring in that they may be playing in the Championship next season.

New customers will be offered a five per cent discount on their season ticket compared to the current campaign.

Among the benefits for fans who snap up their seat, Hearts are guaranteeing a ticket for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian, which was due to take place on April 11 – despite ongoing mystery regarding when – and if – that game will happen.

Launching the campaign, a club spokesperson said: “We find ourselves in an unprecedented situation where a global pandemic is already affecting everyone’s lives. A knock-on effect of this pandemic is the suspension of domestic football in Scotland, which has led to speculation and uncertainty.

“As we all know details on how or when this season will be concluded and when next season will start have not yet been agreed. We do not even know if Hearts will be a Premiership or Championship club in 2020/21.

“One thing we do know, however, is that once again the club needs your support.

“Despite the total lack of clarity surrounding football a number of you have asked to support the club and renew your season tickets, this is why we have decided to put season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign on sale.

UNCERTAIN

“We are doing this, while fully recognising that in these uncertain times many supporters will have a big decision to make in terms of not just how, but indeed whether, they can continue to support their team next season.

“In some leagues, broadcast income provides the main source of revenue for clubs. In Scotland, however, ticket sales are and likely always will be, the largest source of income for our clubs. We all rely heavily on season ticket renewals/purchases to balance the books.”

Hearts are four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership and are facing relegation if the season cannot be concluded and the SPFL’s divisive proposal to end the campaign passes.