Heartwarming clip shows moment lamb gets a “piggy back” from sheep

ADORABLE video captures the moment a lamb “hitches a ride” on the back of a sheep.

The short clip captures the lamb being piggy-backed by its woolly companion, before tumbling onto the grass.

The sheep were spotted in the unusual by formation by shepherd Matthew Reilly, on April 3 at Ormiston Farm in Hawick, Scottish Borders.

The 32-year-old’s clip shows a sheep in the middle of a leisurely stroll across a field.

Atop its back stands a tiny lamb, who is seen surveying the scene as they make their way along.

As the sheep struts, the lamb struggles to keep its balance before eventually tumbling off the side and onto a nearby pal.

During the clip two young boys can be heard laughing while one says: Is it still on it?” An older voice can be heard saying: “It’s on its back. It fell off”.

The adorable scene was posted online by Matthew’s partner, Danielle Johnstone, with the caption: “Wee lambs in the Scottish Borders with not a care in the world!”

It has delighted social media users and more than 2,000 likes.

Zach Mitchell wrote under Danielle’s post: “That’s the most sheepish ‘piggy back’ ride I’ve ever seen.”

Susan Calvert added: “Just hitching a ride.”

Elizabeth Hughes said: “Maybe practicing for next year’s grand national.”

Josephine Rodgers wrote: “Love it. They just fill you with happiness.”

Speaking today, Danielle said: “My partner is a shepherd and was looking the sheep and lambs and was able to get his phone out quickly to take the video.

“My son found it highly amusing as you will hear from the clip. This isn’t really common.

“That wee lamb has skill, I thought it was an adorable clip and had to share to give a little hope to everyone at this time.”