Leading UK garden centre hopes to inspire kids to get gardening this spring by launching online club

Dobbies Garden Centres is encouraging children to get green fingered this season, and has launched its popular Little Seedlings Club online.

Packed with activities, Little Seedlings at home is an online version of Dobbies popular, free monthly club for children aged 4 to 10 years old. Available on the Dobbies’ website, the handy resource is full of fun gardening and crafting projects, with delicious recipes added each week.

Each week, Dobbies will be sharing a new series of fun activities for kids to do at home. Coming up over the next month, children will be shown how to grow their very own pea shoots and tasty tomatoes, with accompanying easy-to-make recipes available so they can enjoy their home-grown produce.

With spring in full bloom, children will be encouraged to spot the signs of the changing season with flower crafts and card games, with Dobbies sharing top tips on how to have a sunflower race.

To celebrate National Bee Day (20 May), there will be special activities and recommendations on how to make a bee-friendly garden.

Dobbies will be sharing updates across its social media channels, with everyone encouraged to get involved using the hashtag #LittleSeedlings.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said: “Our Little Seedlings Club is hugely popular across our stores, and we wanted to share some gardening activities for kids to do at home.

“Our programme offers a whole host of enjoyable and educational activities, and is a great way to get kids outside and into the garden. Gardening is proven to boost our wellbeing and is a brilliant way to pass the time, and we hope that Little Seedlings at home will help inspire the next generation of gardeners.”