Recovering cancer patient slams queuing shoppers for “doing nothing” after £6,000 motorbike is stolen

A RECOVERING cancer patient has slammed shoppers standing in a queue for doing “nothing” as his £6000 motorbike was stolen from the car park.

Sean Roberts, from Birmingham, believes shoppers were too scared to break social distancing rules which allowed two thieves to steal his Kawasaki motorbike.

Sean, 51, had purchased his green Kawasaki Z1000SX last year to commemorate beating cancer in his vocal chords.

A witness managed to capture the moment last Thursday [9 Apr] when the thieves made off with the bike from Sheldon Lidl car park in Birmingham.

Sean’s partner, Ludwina Sneka, posted her appeal to the public Facebook group ‘Motorcycle STOLEN!” on Friday.

She posted: “I can’t believe my lovely bike got stolen yesterday from Lidl (Birmingham – Sheldon) in front of a long queue of people in broad daylight!

“Nobody said anything when two t**** started to fiddle with the steering lock and rode away as if it was theirs.

“I’m lost for words and totally gutted. If anyone sees a green Kawasaki ridden by a t*** in a bandanna please let me know.”

The short clip captured by a man standing in the queue shows two thieves riding away on two bikes – the green Kawasaki belonging to Sean, and a grey scooter.

The thieves rev both engines as they deliberately draw the attention of the shopping queue.

The thief riding the grey scooter appears to press his foot against Sean’s green Kawasaki as they make their way to the exit.

Ludwina has also shared photographs of her bike on the public page in a bid to help her appeal.

The footage has angered many in the comments who feel the socially distancing shoppers should have intervened.

Kaine Bassett said: “I’m more pissed off to the fact a queue of people stood there and said f*** all.”

David Tuckey added: “F****** unreal, good lockdown isn’t it. Good for stealing.”

Claudiu Florentin wrote: “No f***** way. Come on man, nobody do nothing, that’s really really s**!”

And Shane Money said: “People who just stand and film these things are almost as bad as the ones who nick it.”

Sean today said he was angered by the lack of action from those standing in the shopping queue.

He said: “There was about 20-30 people stood outside the store in a queue along with a shop security guard and no one tried to stop them.

“They just looked at each whispering when I came out trying to find my bike.

“I know folk are terrified to get near people, and I am not asking people to go and physically stop them, but to shout at them or notify security that it is happening.

“It is difficult now with everyone wearing masks, usually scum covering their faces would stand out like a sore thumb, but now they blend in.

“It is almost as if normal society has been put on hold.”

Police today said anyone with information should contact them.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, or calling 101, and quote crime reference number 20BE/86346H/20.”