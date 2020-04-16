DIY Projects to do During the Coronavirus Lockdown

Many of us are finding ourselves stuck at home, wondering how to spend our time. You might have cleaned the house from top to bottom and enjoyed a bit of baking but what about some DIY? Now is a great time for you to get all of those DIY jobs done.

If you’re not sure what you could do take a look below. You’ll find some great ideas that will help pass the time while ensuring your home continues to look good:

Paint your Stairs

If you don’t have any carpet on your stairs now is the time to paint them. However, if you have a tired-looking carpet that you’re keen to replace, a splash of paint could do the job. Consider painting the steps a different color to the rest of the stairs. This will make them stand out a little. Don’t forget to varnish the stairs so they look good for longer.

Hang Up Your Photos

If you’re someone who has a lot of photographs you could consider hanging them up:

Hang them on a wall in frames that are a matching color

Hang them on your refrigerator. Choose the best glue so they stick

glue so they stick Hang your photographs in your hallway so you see them whenever you’re making your way to another room

With a little bit of work, you could organize all your photographs and hang them so you’re reminded of the good times.

Tile your Kitchen

You know that area behind your sink that often gets splashed with water? That’s known as the splashback. Consider tiling this area so your walls are protected. Use any tiles that you have in stock and don’t be afraid to paint them before you stick them to the wall. You can give that part of your kitchen a new lease of life using just a few tiles.

Paint your Front Door

Remember when you bought that can of paint so you could make your front door look nicer? Now’s the time to do it. Make sure you choose a dry day so the paint doesn’t get washed away. Paint your door a color that matches or complements the rest of your home.

Paint your Fence

Now you have a lot more time on your hands you could paint your fence. Do it while the weather is good so your fence is protected during the winter months. Be prepared to add a few layers of paint so every fence panel gets the coverage it needs. A lick of paint can make your whole garden look so much better.

It can be hard to know what to do when you suddenly have more time on your hands. However, getting all of those DIY jobs completed now means you’ll have less to do when life finally gets back to normal. Start on a DIY project today and enjoy doing something a little bit different, creative, and useful. You’ll feel you’ve really accomplished something when you’re done.