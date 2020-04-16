Hill walker treks 96 miles in back garden to recreate Scotland’s West Highland Way

A HILL walker has trekked more than 96 miles in his back garden to recreate a popular Scottish walking route.

Allan Devine hiked the West Highland Way from his Glasgow home last week, completing the marathon challenge in just five days.

The walk, which normally runs from Milngavie to Fort William in the Scottish Highlands, saw the 30-year-old trek up to 22 “mentally challenging” miles per day.

The operations manager documented his progress in a series of timelapse videos, which he shared on his Instagram account @allan_devine.

In the clips, Adam and pooch Ferguson can be seen traipsing up and down his lawn.

Adam provides an update at the end of each day, filling in his followers on the gruelling progress he is making.

At the end of day two, Adam speaks to the camera, saying: “26 kilometres today, which is 62 in total. I’m feeling pretty tired.”

On day three, an exhausted Adam addresses the camera again, saying: “My feet are quite sore, and for the first time ever I’ve quite a sore hip.”

However, he pressed on, finishing his 96th mile last Friday [10 Apr].

A delighted Adam took to Facebook to share his achievement, writing: “West Highland Way garden challenge complete.

“Set myself the challenge of walking 96 miles, the length of the West Highland Way, by not leaving my garden!

“Physically I knew I’d be okay, but I found it mentally challenging.

“Having nothing to look at for seven and a half hours a day and trapped in what felt like a six foot high box at times.

“Had such a good response and support along the way and it became a bit of a mad week!

“Thanks to everyone for their messages and here’s to a chilled weekend!”

He also posted a photo of himself recreating the famous statue “Man with Sore Feet” which appears at the end of the walk.

Allan’s performance has stunned social media users.

Hafiz Escobar wrote: “Well done mate, some achievement.”

Eddie Duffy said: “I’m knackered just watching your videos lol, well done.”

And Anna Thomson joked: “Well done amazing mental strength Allan !! Or amazingly mental.”

Speaking today, Allan said: “Although it was physically tough walking that far I found it more mentally challenging.

“I had no interaction with anyone as I live by myself apart from my dog who kept me company.

“I got good support as the challenge went on with people on my social media messaging me. Each day around three or four hours into it got mentally tough.

“The lure of knowing that my house was right there and I had the option of rest at any point was tough to shake off.”