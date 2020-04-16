Mum transforms kitchen using one pence pieces to create stunning tile effect

A MUM-of-two has revealed how she created a stunning kitchen transformation – using just pennies.

Emma Cox, 37, shared photos showing how she created a unique backsplash for her kitchen, using one pence pieces.

Emma and husband Stuart reckon they have spent five hours and around £35 on the stunning display for their home in Crowland, Lincolnshire.

Photos show the plain, grey kitchen before the project compared with the dazzling transformation.

The coins have been arranged using adhesive on the wall to give a bronzed, tiled effect that is totally unique to the couple’s home.

A delighted Emma took to Facebook to share her creation and get some advice on whether to keep going.

She posted a photo of the finished product with the caption: “Quick question, do we carry the coins on up just around the cooker hood? (Still not finished, needs grouting).

“Not sure how many we have used so far but I would estimate about £35. We have used a silicone adhesive as it’s heat and moisture resistant.

“We have 2 small children so it’s taken longer, about 4 hours so far, but it’s totally a labour of love for us.

“Individually sticking them on so I don’t get a pattern or it’s a bit random!”

The couple’s handiwork has blown away social media users, clocking up more than 2,000 likes online.

One woman wrote: “Carry on! This is stunning and you’re very patient lol.”

Another added: “Looks beautiful”

And one person said: “What a fantastic idea, looks stunning.”

Speaking today, Emma said: “I was looking for something different for a backsplash and couldn’t see anything That I really liked. I like things a little bit different.

“I had seen a floor done this way and thought it looked amazing.

“There are about £35 worth of pennies and the adhesive was about £14 for that bit.

“We have carried on but had to stop as we have run out of pennies and have to wait till we can get to the bank again.”

Emma and Stuart’s efforts were inspired by Matt Giles from Telford, Shropshire who decorated his floor with pennies back in 2017.