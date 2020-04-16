Premier of 2,000-year-old comedy coming to the Festival Theatre

Arbery Productions is creating history this year, bringing new life to an outrageous 2,000-year-old comedy with a revival of Gaius Petronius’s classic Latin text The Satyricon. Adapted by award-winning playwright Martin Foreman (London Solo Festival New Writing 2012, Pitlochry Festival Theatre Short Play 2018) and co-directed with Argentinian actor Junior Cross, the production will premiere at The Studio in Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on 4 November (preview 3 November).

The story of The Satyricon follows three young men footloose in the Roman Empire. With narrator Gaius Petronius as their guide, and a group of cantankerous Actors taking on all other roles as needed, Encolpius, Ascyltos and Giton find themselves at the heart of adventures of seduction, deception, love, thievery, violence and more.

A comedy of words and action that steps back into the past while keeping one foot in the present. A picaresque tale that is funny and thought-provoking, uncomfortable and tragic, satiric and satyric. Sexual relations viewed from the Roman perspective – and the Roman perspective viewed from today. A reminder that actors have a life beyond the stage – and that some lives never end. All this and more in the fast and funny, filthy and philosophical drama that is The Satyricon.

The Satyricon premieres at The Studio at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 4 November (preview 3 November). For more information and to make a donation towards the production visit thesatyricon.uk.

To book tickets for The Satyricon at The Studio at Festival Theatre from 3 to 7 November visit capitaltheatres.com or call the Box Office on 0131 529 6000. Due to the ongoing global health crisis dates may be subject to change.