Premier of 2,000-year-old comedy coming to the Festival Theatre

Arbery Productions is creating history this year, bringing new life to an outrageous 2,000-year-old comedy with a revival of Gaius Petronius’s classic Latin text The Satyricon.
Adapted by award-winning playwright Martin Foreman (London Solo Festival New Writing 2012, Pitlochry Festival Theatre Short Play 2018) and co-directed with Argentinian actor Junior Cross, the production will premiere at The Studio in Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre on 4 November (preview 3 November).
All this and more in the fast and funny, filthy and philosophical drama that is The Satyricon.
The Satyricon premieres at The Studio at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on 4 November (preview 3 November). For more information and to make a donation towards the production visit thesatyricon.uk.
