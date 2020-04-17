Can you become a millionaire – without cheating? Twitter user recreates infamous coughing cheater’s game show round

A TWITTER user has challenged the internet to have a go at the infamous Who Wants to Be A Millionaire round won by a cheating contestant in an impressive online thread.

Ted Littledale has painstakingly recreated every round of the 2001 show, which saw contestant Charles Ingram walk away with the £1m jackpot before later being convicted at court after it emerged he had cheated.

Ted, from London, said he was inspired by ITV’s latest TV drama ‘Quiz’, which charts the disgraced former army Major’s time on the show and subsequent conviction.

Littledale posted the questions to Twitter on Tuesday [14 Apr] saying: “Inspired by the brilliant ITV drama Quiz, I’ve recreated in Tweet form the 15 questions that Charles Ingram had to answer (minus the coughing).

“Click below to see if you could have answered them all correctly to win the £1,000,000.”

Littledale’s thread starts at Ingram’s first question for £100: “On which of these would you air laundry?”

Followed by a series of potential answers: “A: Clothes Dog. B: Clothes Horse. C: Clothes Rabbit. D: Clothes Pig.”

Selecting the correct answer brings the competitor to a new thread with the next question.

The cycle continues until the competitor reaches the jackpot question for £1m.

Such questions in Ingram’s road to riches include: “What name is given to a person who is against increasing the powers of the European Union?

“Which of these is the nickname for a famous Scottish army regiment?

“Who was the second husband of Jacqueline Kennedy?”

The tweet has captured the imagination of many, with Quiz star Michael Sheen who plays show host Chris Tarrant, retweeting the thread.

ITV also responded saying: “Bravo – this is awesome! You need to see this thread.”

Ted’s threads have been retweeted over 1,000 times with many appreciating the time that went into recreating the show.

@Hayleymaisey said: “Absolutely brilliant. This takes time and patience. Nicely done.”

@Maidbloke added: “Great work! Must have taken ages!”

@Alunsaunders wrote: “You are an absolute flipping genius!”

Speaking today, Ted said: “It took me the best part of the morning to build the quiz.

“I’d watched the first episode of Quiz the previous evening and the idea to recreate the questions as Tweets came to me in the shower the following morning.

“I work in the Twitter Next team, whose remit is to help brands make campaigns “worth talking about”.

“We love seeing how people and brands on the platform creatively use threads, so we built an internal tool to make it much easier to create experiences like these, which we like to call Threadventures.

“We feel like Threadventures are a really fun way to use our platform and we are always on the lookout for opportunities to do fun things with them.”