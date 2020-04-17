Easter Road loan star Stephane Omeonga opens door to a return to Hibs next season

STEPHANE OMEONGA insists he wants to return to Hibs next season after seeing the coronavirus outbreak wreck his second stint at Easter Road.

The 24-year-old penned a loan deal in January but made just 10 appearances before football was put on ice on March 13.

It appears increasingly unlikely that the Premiership campaign will be completed, with the Championship, League One and League Two already called. That issue will become more clear following a Uefa meeting later this month.

That raises the possibility that Omeonga, whose contract with parent club Genoa expires in 2021, may have played his last game for the capital club.

However, if it comes down to him, the combative midfielder will be back in Edinburgh.

Omeonga said: “For the moment I am still a Hibs player and that is how I feel, I stay in touch with the club every day and I want to play for this club again.

“It would be easier to talk about my future if my contract [with Genoa] ended this summer, but I have one more year. Where will I be next season? When will the season start? There are so many questions that are difficult to answer right now.

“However, if someone asks me what I want, I will say: ‘I want to be at Hibs next season’.

“Whether that is possible or not, is something that involves a lot of other people.

“I try not to think too much about things that I cannot control right now. Everybody is just thinking about the next day.”