? Foundation of Hearts slam SPFL ‘incompetence’ following disputed vote

Foundation of Hearts chairman Stuart Wallace has criticised the ‘incompetence’ of the SPFL and insists the Scottish game is ravaged by ‘suspicion’ following the disputed vote that could see Hearts being relegated from the Premiership.

The 7,500-strong fans group, which is due to replace Ann Budge as the majority shareholder of the Tynecastle club this summer, are furious by the manner in which the potential end of the Premiership campaign was decided.

Dundee’s controversial u-turn on the deciding vote regarding the resolution means the SPFL board have a mandate to end the season when they see fit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And that would see basement Hearts being relegated for the second time in six years.

Hearts chair Ann Budge is part task force that will look into possible league reconstruction but Wallace has made it clear that the Foundation are far from impressed by the governing body’s handling of the situation.

Wallace, who also sits on the club’s board, said: “Unfortunately this huge challenge for society has been compounded for those of us in the Scottish football world by the incompetence displayed in recent days by those in positions of authority within our governing body.

“At a time when we expected individuals with influence and power to provide leadership and innovative strategies to support our footballing community and bring it together, sadly we have witnessed actions which have delivered the very opposite.

“We expected better, but today the Scottish footballing community is divided and is beset with rancour and suspicion.

“I think we can all share the club chairman’s view that we are disappointed and bitterly disillusioned.

“We can, too, welcome her statement that the fight goes on. In this, we stand strong with the club.”

The Foundation has already raised more than £10 million in funds since being founded on the back of the club plunging into administration in 2013.

Budge has warned that Hearts could face a £3 million drop in revenue should the club be relegated but Wallace is in no doubt the fans’ support though the Foundation will not wane.

He added: “Hearts supporters know what it is to be knocked down, to be battered and bruised.

“But we also know what it is to face the challenges together, to rise again, and to come back united and even stronger. On this front, I should also report that the Foundation was able to increase its payment to the club this month on the back of increased pledges.

“After battling through the challenges we faced only a few short years ago, I would ask that we continue to be united and continue to demonstrate the extraordinary resilience and spirit for which Hearts supporters are rightly renowned.

“We, the fans, remain the one true constant. Let’s stick together, let’s stick with our wonderful football club, and whatever may transpire over the coming weeks and months, let’s show the world that we are, as ever, always Hearts.”