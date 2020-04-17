How fast should your internet connection be?

The fastest home internet speed currently available in some areas is a whopping 2,000 megabits per second. However, most people do not require speeds anywhere near as high as that. Whether you play games, stream videos, or work from home, here are the internet connection speeds you need.

How fast should your connection be for gaming?

Console manufacturers recommend having at least 3 megabits per second of download speed and between 0.5 and 1 Mbps of upload speed. But the number of devices you have connected to your network makes a difference to your gaming experience. If you enjoy playing online multiplayer games, you will need a much higher download speed, of between 50 and 100 Mbps.

Both download and upload speeds are important, but the ping rate also needs to be sufficient. The ping rate is the speed at which your device communicates with the internet server. The lower the amount, the better. The ideal speed is 20 milliseconds, but it may not always be possible. At the very least, make sure your ping rate is under 150 milliseconds, or you will notice a time lag.

How fast should your connection be for streaming?

Your internet speed needs to be at least 3 Mbps to stream most videos in standard definition. For high definition videos, 5 Mbps is recommended. For 4K streaming, you need at least 25 Mbps. But some streaming services suggest faster speeds of at least 40 Mbps. Furthermore, if you have between three and five devices connected, you will require between 50 and 100 Mbps. And if you use more than five devices, you will need between 150 and 200 Mbps.

How fast should your connection be for working from home?

As more and more people begin working from home, having a fast internet connection is crucial. However, the best internet speed for you depends on the type of work you do. For example, if you regularly download and upload large files, you should have an internet speed of at least 40 Mbps. For group video calls, you need at least 10 Mbps. But for basic computer use and email, you only need between 3 and 4 Mbps. If you use lots of devices, you will need higher rates of speed, though. For home-workers using more than five devices, you will need between 150 and 200 Mbps.