Norway – online bingo allowed to ease the impact of COVID-19

Norway’s new money laundering regulations seemed set to impose strict burdens on organizers of bingo tournaments. The new proposal, approved by the Norway Ministry of Finance and imposed in October 2019, offers relief to the 350 teams, associations, and organizations that don’t rely on third-party contractors and exempt them from the regulations.

The ministry took its decision after they were presented with a risk assessment delivered to them by the Lotteritilsynet, the national lottery authority, outlining

that there is a perceived low risk of money laundering and financing of terrorism through “Section 6′ or charitable bingo associations and such types of lotteries.

Gambling and online casinos in Norway

Norway has very strict gambling laws, and according to its legislation, it is illegal. However, as in most countries with such strict laws, there are exceptions and several loopholes that offer some gambling options. In Norway, the restrictions on money games have the primary aim of preventing problematic gambling behavior.

Since there can be no land-based casinos in Norway and there are no specific laws for online casinos, they have become popular. With about 80% of Norwegians gambling in some form or other, apparently, this number is the third highest in Europe.

One of the only two companies that can run gambling games in Norway is Norsk Tipping, and it has the rights to online casinos.

However, foreign online casinos have become popular because they offer a better game selection. Even though it is illegal for Norwegian banks to transfer money between international gaming companies, this has been overcome with safe and trustworthy solutions offered to their customers by these gaming organizations. There are a handful of quality online sites that rank and review such as www.norskcasino.com.

Bingo games in Norway

There are many restrictions on running legitimate bingo games in Norway, and there are two types of bingo allowed. Entrepreneur bingo enables teams and organizations to apply for a yearly lottery license that can arrange bingo games on behalf of teams. A professional prosecutor must arrange the games.

The second type is business bingo, where there is no need for a professional prosecutor, but all the other rules are the same. It allows the team or business to handle the game, and the necessary account reporting must be given to the Lottery Commission.

COVID-19 and the easing of bingo restrictions

In mid-March 2020, the Norwegian gaming authority took the decision to allow bingo halls to continue operating but with added restrictions. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and the impact it will have on the sector, they suspended their regulations that require a physical draw to take place, and bingo halls were shut down to help contain the spread of the virus.

Consumers can, however, play online bingo that’s linked to games played in land-based bingo halls and bingo operators are offering their games entirely online.

Like all other cultural, sporting and voluntary activities, bingo halls were shut down on March 12. These restrictions were supposed to be in place until March 29, but Lotteritilsynet continues to review them as needed, and they have been kept in place much longer.

Consumers can now play bingo online, but according to the new rules stated by the Norwegian gaming regulations, these can only be linked to games occurring in bingo-halls that are based on land.

Even though bingo operators can offer their games online, there are still restrictions imposed. The games can still only be offered between 10 AM and 10 PM, and licensees may only offer one game at a time. Fortunately, new players can now also register for accounts online and not in person for now.

The compensation scheme established by the government of Norway to help businesses, teams, and all those individuals and associations that run cultural, sporting, and voluntary events are worth approximately NOK 300 million. Under the scheme, overseen by the Minister of Culture and Gender Equality, Abid Q. Raja, all entities that have lost revenues from participation fees and ticket sales will be given grants. Norway’s Cultural Council and Lottstift will manage the compensation package.

Post-COVID-19, it remains to be seen how bingo games will ease back into normality and how the simplified anti-money laundering regulations and the new online regulations will continue to apply.