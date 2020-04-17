Organising a Successful Business Event: 5 Essential Steps

Running an event can be hugely beneficial for your business. When utilised correctly, it is a fantastic method for getting the word out about a new product, gaining and retaining customers, and extending your marketing reach.

While the advantages of hosting a business event are clear, there’s plenty of work to be done before you can start enjoying the potential benefits. In fact, if you get it wrong, an event can end up being a money pit that achieves nothing but heartache for your company.

If you want to learn how to make an event run smoothly, this article is here to help. Below are five integral steps to take when organising a successful business event:

Determine the purpose of the event

It’s an obvious point, right?

Nevertheless, it can be surprising how many event planners muddle up their message. They might, as the saying goes, try and put too many eggs in one basket.

To avoid this from becoming an issue, you must decide on the purpose of your event. Will it be done to promote a new product? Maybe it’s to boost your client numbers? Whatever the reason, it needs to be clearly defined – for both you and those attending.

Put a plan together

When you’ve decided on the aim of the event, the focus goes towards making it a reality. This starts with a strong plan that covers all bases. As a starting point, you must focus on the following aspects:

Venue

Staff

Entertainment

Food and drink

Guestlist

There are two main advantages of mapping out a plan. First of all, it helps mould and maintain your budget. Secondly, it’s easier to delegate responsibilities to workers.

Receive a helping hand

It is easy to get into a position where you try and take on all duties of planning an event. Yet overloading your schedule is only going to lead to issues down the road, where specific points will inevitably be overlooked.

This is when it is recommended to bring in external help. For instance, a planner that specialises in event management services will be able to turn your visualisation into a reality. They will know how to work with your budget and create a memorable event experience.

Avoid a communication breakdown

Regardless of who is given the job of managing your business event, there’s one imperative aspect: clear communication.

With that said, regular contact needs to be conducted between everyone involved with the event. That includes employees, vendors, special guests, venue representatives, and so on. By doing this, everyone knows where they stand if any changes happen to your plans.

Thankfully, this communication could be done with just a few simple emails every week or so.

The post-event strategy

Even if the event goes without a hitch, it won’t be successful if you don’t have a follow-up strategy in place. If you’re trying to bring new customers in, for example, you will need to plan for how you will follow up with them after the event. This could be as easy as handing out business cards or having people provide their contact details.