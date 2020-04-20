Award winning Welsh choir Only Men Aloud thank the NHS in emotional tribute song

AN AWARD winning choir has melted the hearts of thousands of fans after singing an NHS tribute song.

The Welsh eight man ensemble Only Men Aloud sang a cover of Bruno Mars’ ‘Count On Me’ in tribute to the NHS and care workers.

Only Men Aloud, who have performed at the UEFA Champions League final in 2019, and at the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, posted a video of them singing to Facebook on Thursday.

It was captioned: “Find out what we’re made of, when we are called to help our friends in need”

“Our little tribute to the incredible work that NHS workers are undertaking in these remarkable times.

“To all health workers and front-line staff around the World, thank you for putting your lives at risk to help others. We are all so incredibly grateful to you all.”

The clip shows a video of NHS staff working around the clock while the group sings. It finishes with the message ‘Thank You NHS’.

The video has since been viewed over 26,000 times with many in the comments being brought to tears.

Lynn Deighton said: “What a perfect song to reflect our thanks to our amazing NHS. Beautifully sung thank you OMA.”

Philip Lamb added: “Wonderful and such a great blend of voices, amazing sound. Thank you doesn’t seem enough.”

Elizabeth Owens Davis wrote: “This song always warms my heart. Today it brought the best kind of tears to my eyes. Thank you so much for the positive energy and goodness you bring to our world!”

Jan Duckett said: “So many amazing things are happening on Facebook right now. This one made me cry, beautiful.”

Rhian Aguiliar wrote: “This is beautiful. Thank you so much. Bought a tear to my eye.”

Only Men Aloud today revealed why they chose this particular song.

A spokesman for Only Men Aloud said: “We considered quite a few songs to do, but we all wanted to do something that we could dedicate to the NHS. We thought this was the perfect song, as the words are ideal for this situation.

“It’s a song that most people know, but our version really puts the words at the front and you can really understand what the song is about.

“The reaction to the song has been fantastic. We are always amazed at how a song can mean something to so many different people.

“We just hope lots of NHS and frontline workers have seen it and know how appreciative we all are for the work they are doing.”

This comes after a virtual choir of 150 singers have come together to sing ‘Stand By Me’ by Ben E. King in order to raise £1m for the NHS.