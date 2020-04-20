Scottish farmers spend three days creating stunning NHS tribute using sheep

A FARMING family have revealed how they painstakingly created a tribute to the NHS using their flock of sheep.

The Lennox family from Luss, Argyle and Bute, spent three days on the project, using their pregnant ewes to create the display on their hillside on Thursday.

Amazing pictures and video show how they managed to herd the sheep into an arrangement spelling the letters “NHS”.

A timelapse video shows farm owner Bobby Lennox dropping food from his tractor to get the sheep in place.

His niece, Kate Nicolson, followed behind arranging the correct pattern to produce the NHS logo.

Bobby explained how the family had arranged the tribute just in time before the ewes were due to give birth.

He and his family were motivate to do something as their remote location meant they have been unable to hear the weekly clap for carers

The family uploaded the pictures to the Facebook page Lambing on Loch Lomond captioned with: “The Bonnie Banks of Loch Lomond was our backdrop for our little tribute to the wonderful heroes of our NHS.

“It’s taken three days to get this right and it was our last attempt before these ewes come into the lambing shed today.

The post has delighted social media users.

Morag Jeffrey wrote under the post: “Ewe are amazing.”

Nichola Yearsley added: “Fabulous!! Thank you so much. So proud to work for the NHS

Stay home. Stay safe.”

Travis Spraske commented: “Brilliant! – National Health Service and also No Hungry Sheep”.

Jean Hudson wrote: “What a fantastic idea…..well done!”

Speaking today, Kay Wilson, one of the family farmers said: “My father Bobby Lennox came up with the idea.

“We have been out every Thursday evening clapping but no one can hear us so this was a great way to share our appreciation to all the wonderful staff who are fighting to save lives.

“The skill was in Dad’s driving. The sheep are fed each morning by a snacker which is a trailer towed behind the quad bike.

“You drop feed out and the sheep stop to munch for their breakfast.

“So we tried it on Monday and Tuesday on a different part of the hill, but our view point wasn’t that great and you couldn’t identify the letters clear enough.

“So yesterday was our last attempt as the pregnant ewes are going into the shed this morning.

“My husband Dougie Wilson and I went into the field in front of the house where we would get the best view.

“We would love to say it was with magic or we have very well trained sheep, but really the sheep just love their food. “