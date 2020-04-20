The Best Way to Convert PDF to PPT for Free 2020

Do you need to convert PDF to PPT for editing the content? Actually, you only need a professional PDF to PPT converter to do this! EasePDF is the best solution for you!

Today, we need to use PowerPoint Presentation on many occasions. For example, when you need to do a presentation in class; when you are going to have a monthly report in front of your boss; when you are teaching your students new knowledge, and so on. PPT is the best way to present your audiences some important points not only in words, but also in pictures, videos, and some animations.

If you have a PDF document, but you want to edit it to be more presentable and lively, I recommend you to convert it to a PPT file. But how? For a Word file, there has an option provided for outputting the content to be a PDF file. However, no such function is offered in PDF to allow users to convert the file to PPT. Therefore, we need the help of a third-party, EasePDF, to convert PDF files to PPT documents.

Introduction of EasePDF

Being a web-based platform, EasePDF allows users to use all its functions online only with a browser instead of downloading any software offline. This brings more convenience for users to handle their PDF files. On EasePDF, different tools are offered for free usage, including all kinds of format conversion tools, which can help people convert the formats between PDF and PPT, Word, Excel, JPG, HTML, and so on.

Guide to Convert PDF to PPT Using EasePDF

For converting PDF to PPT, we can try the PDF to PPT tool provided by EasePDF. With a user-friendly interface, the usage of this function is very simple. Here are the three easy steps you need to follow.

Step 1. Go to EasePDF and open “PDF to PPT“.

Step 2. You need to add the PDF file you want to convert to PPT to EasePDF now. There are three ways you can select to add the PDF files. Firstly, press the “Add File(s)“ button for choosing the PDF files from your computer; secondly, you can add a PDF file from Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive; thirdly, using the URL that contains PDF file for adding them to EasePDF is also workable.

Step 3. After adding the PDF file to EasePDF, it will automatically convert the file to PPT for you! When the conversion is done, you only need to hit the “Download“ button, and the PPT file will be saved to your computer. By saving the page URL, you can come back to download the file when you need it. But pay attention that the URL is only valid within 24 hours. After 24 hours, all your uploaded files will be deleted automatically.

Why Choose EasePDF?

EasePDF beats many of its competitors in PDF solution field not only by its profession but also some other advantages that it can bring to users.

E asy to use. Its user-friendly UI helps everyone to use all the tools provided by EasePDF very easily. No payment , and people don’t need to sign up for an account for using the tools provided by this platform. Strong 256-bit SSL Encryption. Besides, t he auto-deletion technology will make sure all the files uploaded by users will be deleted after 24 hours.

Not only these features but also more advantages of EasePDF are waiting for you to explore!

Summary

With EasePDF, converting PDF files to PPT is quite simple. You don’t need to seek other complex software, and EasePDF will solve it for you in a professional and high-quality way. So when you need to convert PDF to PPT or other Office file formats, just go to EasePDF and the solutions are all provided there!