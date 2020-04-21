Family-run TGA Mobility continues service for reliant elderly and disabled people

TGA, a family-run provider of mobility scooters, powered and manual wheelchairs, is continuing to provide back-up servicing and repairs so that customers can remain independent during the lockdown period.

TGA has supplied quality and reliable mobility products since 1985. To help people remain mobile during these challenging times, TGA is continuing its service for emergency repairs as Daniel Stone, Managing Director explains: “We understand people rely on our scooters and wheelchairs to keep themselves mobile. This is why we are still trying to get out as much as we can to help.

“Service calls continue to keep coming in so we have kept some staff on for repairs and to assist with safe home visits while following all government guidelines. We’re also still taking orders for our market-leading products and continue to be committed to providing independence with peace of mind.”

TGA service has changed so that customers and staff remain safe. When visiting customers, service engineers and product assessors are socially distancing and products are thoroughly cleaned with alcohol wipes.

TGA’s ongoing back-up of mobility scooters has already helped many customers such as Mr Hughes from Pembrokeshire, who said: “Excellent service in very worrying times! Thank you TGA and especially the service engineers for keeping me mobile in the garden.”

TGA understands back-up for existing customers is the top priority right now. However, it has also introduced extra ways to help new customers with a longer 30-day money back guarantee and 12-months interest free credit.

Daniel concludes: “Our friendly service is still here when needed. With the weather getting warmer we are here so people can enjoy the fresh air and gardens where safe to do so.”