On loan Hibs striker Marc McNulty to hold talks over his future

HIBS striker Marc McNulty will hold talks with Reading boss Mark Bowen as he weighs up his future.

The 27-year-old rejoined the Hibees for a second loan stint in January and notched four goals in eight appearances prior to the Scottish football shut-down on March 13.

McNulty is due to return to the Madejski Stadium in June and remains contracted to the Royals until the summer of 2022.

However, the Scotland internationalist has no intention of being a bit-part player in the Championship and wants to work for a manager who sees him as a star man.

McNulty told the What the Falk podcast: “I’ve got another two years at Reading so the first step for me has to be to speak to the manager there when I get the chance.

“I need to ask what his thoughts are about me and whether he wants me to come back to Reading and have a go there.

“If he doesn’t see me as being part of his plans then, for me, then I’ll take things from there.

“It’s very important for me that I get settled, playing from a manager that really sees me as being his main striker. To get the best out me, I need to be playing every game – I get fitter, stronger and more confident.

“Whenever I have done well and a scored goals in my career, it’s been because I’ve been playing every week.

“I find it difficult to get a run when I’m starting, then on the bench, then starting again. It’s difficult as a player.

“Playing for a manager who trusts you and sees you as ‘the guy’ is really important.”