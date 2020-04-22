Bield Announces New Board Chair

Bield has announced the appointment of a new Chair to its Board of Management who will lead the organisation into the future and to ensure it continues to deliver a ‘significant’ positive impact to the wellbeing of older people.

Dr Lesley Holdsworth has a vast experience across a range of professional and health service sectors.

Lesley has worked for the NHS since 1979 – originally training as a physiotherapist, she has held a number of senior national roles contributing to and developing health and social care policy since 1995.

Most recent roles have included Head of Health Services Research for Scotland and Director at NHS 24. For the last five years, Lesley has been working part time for the Scottish Government as Clinical Lead for Digital Health & Care.

Lesley, a member of the Board of Management of Bield since 2015 and for the past three years has acted as Vice- Chair, said: “I feel both privileged and delighted to be taking on the role of Chair at this time and extend my thanks to Susan Napier our outgoing Chair for leading us through a difficult time and leaving a solid platform for us to build on into the future.

“Bield has emerged much stronger and I firmly believe that the organisation has the ability to make a significant positive impact on the wellbeing and quality of life of its tenants, owners and staff members.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the Board and staff to ensure that we continue to provide the highest quality of service and care. I passionately believe that Bield is now in a strong position to move forward with clarity and confidence”.

Lynne Douglas, Chief Executive of Bield, said: “We are delighted that Lesley is taking on the role of Chair. The vast and impressive experience she brings will benefit Bield – and particular our customers – long into the future.

“In particular, Lesley’s longstanding expertise in technology and awareness of the opportunities this can bring to both health and housing sectors and for the people of Scotland, will be a great addition to Bield as we look to incorporate more digital technology into its services.

“As we look to move forward after completing our organisational review, Lesley’s position will ensure we remain strictly focused on providing quality housing and care services which enhances and enriches the lives of our customers.”

Lesley is a fellow of the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, the UK Faculty of Clinical Informatics, the Winston Churchill Trust and a visiting professor to a number of Scottish Universities.

In 2018, she was named both Scottish Digital Impact Leader of the Year and UK Digital Leader of the year.

A designated e-mail address [email protected] and phone number 0131 273 4000 has been set up to deal with queries and questions during the Coronavirus crisis.