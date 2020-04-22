East Lothian bear sculpture dons virtual eye patch to mark ‘Big Night In’ and support local charity

The DunBear sculpture will be donning a virtual spotted eyepatch, Pudsey-style, as part of the joint BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief “Big Night In”.

Taking place on Thursday 23rd April at 7pm, the show will raise funds for local projects across the UK during these challenging times.

It will bring together stars including Sir Lenny Henry, Davina McCall, Peter Kay and Gary Barlow. All monies raised will be split between the two organisations.

The five-metre high steel Dunbear sculpture, created by renowned Scottish artist, Andy Scott, the man behind the ‘Kelpies’, will don the virtual eye patch which will be promoted via social media as a means to encourage people to give to the cause.

Individuals are also being encouraged to contribute to Dunbar charity, the Ridge. The Ridge, recognised for its outstanding work with young people, has joined forces with Dunbar Community Council as it shifts its focus to providing practical support for those of all ages adversely affected by COVID-19.

Jointly managed funds are already making a difference by providing food, clothes, toys and books.

A hot meals service is underway and the Ridge will direct and support people to debt advice services, mental health services and counselling. Small grants are available to groups, charities or individuals where such a grant will materially alleviate crisis.

The sculpture celebrates one of Dunbar’s most famous sons, John Muir, born this week in 1838 and who is credited with playing a key role in the development of America’s national parks.

It forms part of the mixed-use Hallhill development, being undertaken by Hallhill Developments, which started on site in 1999.

The development has already delivered sports facilities, 56 acres of community woodland together with more than 1,500 homes, either built or under construction, as well as school provision and commercial and retail outlets.

Pippa Swan, Chair of Dunbar Community Council said: “We would welcome everyone who is able to do what they can to support the Ridge. Their community work places them in the very best position to take a lead in helping individuals and families during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond and any funds raised will be directed fully to those in most need of help

Pauline Mills, Land & Planning Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said:“We have been part of the Dunbar community for many years now and we welcome the opportunity to be involved in this fundraising effort and provide a contribution of £500 to The Ridge to support the work they do.

“Being able to work with groups and charities that surround our developments is important to us – even more so in these unprecedented times – and we are confident the local community will support these vital fundraising efforts as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief ‘Big Night In’ appeal.”