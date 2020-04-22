Livingston aim to increase number of season ticket holders by a THIRD despite Scottish football uncertainty

LIVINGSTON have a set an ambitious sales target of 1500 after becoming the latest Premiership club to launch season tickets for next term.

The Lions insist they have been ‘inundated’ by supporters seeking to snap up their seats for the 2020/21 campaign despite the continued uncertainty surrounding when it will kick off.

And Livi, who currently boast around 1000 season ticket holders, hope to bely ‘difficult’ circumstances and top that number after announcing a price freeze.

Following Wednesday’s launch, a Livingston spokesperson said: “We know all too well that the current climate means that making purchases of this level of commitment are difficult for many but we’ve been inundated with messages from supporters looking to renew their season tickets as well as many new fans looking to purchase theirs for a first-time.

“As a club, we’d absolutely love to increase the season ticket numbers to 1500 for the new campaign – a figure we feel is achievable.”