Makeup artist shares video showing her amazing transformation into Lewis Capaldi

A MAKE-UP artist has wowed social media users by transforming herself into Scottish popstar Lewis Capaldi.

Alana Pignatiello, a Makeup Artistry lecturer from Glasgow, posted her incredible work to Twitter on Monday.

Her efforts were so impressive she even managed to catch the singer’s eye who retweeted her video, saying: “What the f***”?

In the clip, talented Alana, 38, is seen looking at the camera before her transformation.

She then waves her makeup brush and cuts to the finished product – an exact replica of the star’s face, completed with a shaggy short cut wig.

Alana sings along to Capaldi’s hit single “Before You Go” showing off her handiwork, which includes painting her neck and body like the singer’s album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

Alana, who has more than twelve years of experience in the makeup world, has delighted social media users with the post.

She shared the jaw-dropping transformation on Twitter with the caption: “@LewisCapaldi transformation. Upping my game, making a wee video. “

Among those to comment was the man himself, who retweeted her efforts and admitted the transformation left his brain “fried”.

Others were equally impressed and could not get over the likeness.

Nicola Barrett wrote: “Brilliant once again.”

Mary Graham added: “Way too creepy!”

And @KazzyMack19 said: “Just too good.”

Other transformations by Alana include First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Captain Tom Moore whose sponsored walk raised more than £27m for the NHS.

Speaking today, she said: “During lockdown myself, other lecturers and students were doing makeup challenges every day so as to keep students busy and focused on having something to do.

“One of my students suggested NHS inspired makeup and that was the first one that got a lot of attention.

” After that someone from the care sector asked if I would do one that represents care workers who are often forgotten.

“Next I did supermarket workers, as they are amazing working away during all this and then Joe Wicks.

“People then started sending suggestions and requests and I’ve just been trying to do them so that’s how the Queen, Boris, Nicola, and Lewis came about.

“It’s been so much fun doing it and quite challenging. Before lockdown I’d never done a transformation, they take about three hours each.

“It keeps me busy on the days that are a bit monotonous.”