Woman goes viral after accidentally personalising her headphones with a message for delivery driver

HILARIOUS photos show how a woman accidentally engraved her personalised headphones with instructions for her delivery driver.

Rosa Falcini from Market Harborough, Leicestershire shared the blunder after receiving her £25 headphones from Wowcher last Saturday.

The 21-year-old thought the personalised message section was meant to be instructions for delivery.

As a result, she received the pink, wireless headphones pictured, emblazoned with the phrase: “Leave in back garden if I am not there.”

Rosa’s awkward mix up recently went viral after she posted about the hilarious gaffe on Twitter.

She posted a picture of the headphones with the caption: “I thought the personalised message was for the driver not the pods – oops.”

Rosa’s post, which racked up more than 361, 000 likes online, has had social media users in stitches.

@shansween97 wrote: “Made my day.”

@DeanCorp added: “You’ve won the internet for today.”

@dochers1176 said: “Proper laughing out loud moment this, thanks.”

And Sarah Newman-Holden revealed her daughter had also fallen foul of the confusing website.

She posted a photo of a set of headphones bearing the phrase:”Leave in the shed if I’m not in.”

Speaking today, Rosa said: “I bought this item off wowcher during quarantine two weeks ago) as a little treat.

When I went to put the address details in I saw a ‘personalised message’ box, but because it was where you add your address on a different page I assumed it was for the driver like a lot of websites do.

Finally the item arrived and I was excited so I ran downstairs and opened the packaging.

“I still didn’t realise when I opened the item why this was on there and then it sunk in and I thought oh my gosh I am such a plonker!

“I wanted to post it on my twitter to make my friends laugh. I never thought in a million years it would get this many likes.

“The good news is they’re brilliant quality, so I have bought two for my family members and made use of the personalised message as I should have.”