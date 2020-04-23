Tips for Preparing your Business to Deal with Change

Change is a reality for all businesses. Whether local or global events, change can occur at any time. If your business is not well prepared, this change can be potentially devastating and may even threaten its very existence. However, there are certain steps you can take that mean your business is better prepared to cope when change comes.

Here is how to prepare your business to deal successfully with change.

Know your Business

One of the best ways to be prepared for changes that might be on the horizon is to have a solid understanding of where your business stands at the moment. Knowing exactly where you are at the moment means you can more easily pivot and bend with the winds of change.

You should regularly take stock of your business, how it is performing and the state of your company culture. Good ways to do this include checking in with your staff for their opinions on how things are going, as well as taking customer feedback surveys.

Be Flexible in Planning

Planning is critical in business, from your initial business plan to strategic plans and goals. However, in order to prepare for possible change in the future it is important that these plans are flexible. It is important that when establishing plans for your business that they are kept flexible and versatile.

This means creating plans that have built-in contingencies for when things inevitably change. It also means being prepared to rewrite or throw out plans completely if necessary. Don’t be too attached to your plans, but be willing to let go of them when necessary.

Be Versatile in your Marketing

Another area of your business that needs to be flexible and responsive to change is your marketing. As external factors change, certain marketing techniques may become less effective. This means that if you put all your eggs in one basket, marketing-wise, your marketing strategy may suffer greatly in the face of change.

Using a combination of various marketing tactics will mean you can easily mix things up and put more emphasis on different marketing strategies when change comes, and still be able to promote your business. Consider a mix of online marketing tactics such as SEO, social media and blog articles, as well as offline marketing techniques such as events, flyers and die cut stickers.

Establish Open Lines of Communication

Having open and honest communication within your company will also set you up well to deal with change. Responding effectively to changes and challenges requires creativity and initiative, and this burden doesn’t need to fall on your shoulders alone. You should draw on the collective talents of your organisation in order to think of strategies to address change as it comes.

Open communication within your organisation can also help to identify change in its early stages. Any member of your team may be able to spot the initial signs of change and bring these to your attention, to allow your business to act as quickly as possible.

Be Responsive to Small Changes

Change comes in all sizes, big and small. How your business responds to small changes can set you up to be able to respond well to the larger, more world-shattering changes that may come along. Responding to change can often involve a lot of trial and error, so it is best to get this out of the way on the smaller changes, which will better prepare you for the bigger ones.

Furthermore, embracing and responding to small changes can strengthen you organisation and therefore make you better prepared to deal with large-scale change. It can help you to adapt new technologies that strengthen your efforts, to make your team stronger, and to make your business overall more agile and flexible.

Emphasise Professional Development

Your business’ preparedness for change relies greatly on the strength and skills of your team members. It is therefore essential that you and your staff members keep their skills and knowledge as up to date as possible.

It is important, therefore, to emphasise professional development and training. Making sure every member of your team regularly undertakes training and updates their professional skills means that your team overall will be as well-equipped as possible to respond to new situations and challenges.

Change, whether big or small, is inevitable for all businesses. Rather than trying to avoid or duck change, businesses should be well-prepared to deal with this change when it comes. In this way, you will be able to meet this change with agility and flexibility and this change could even be beneficial rather than problematic.