Top UK brands come together in poster campaign

DOZENS of the UK’s top brands have come together to help spread messages of encouragement and hope as the nation endures mores weeks of lockdown.

Posters for the People, a campaign launched tonight almost one month after the start of the lockdown, stresses the importance of coming together as a country.

More than 70 brands have already got behind the initiative, including household names such as Evian, Addison Lee, McVitie’s and Bacardi.

All are using the enormous reach of their social channels to post the striking messages created by artist Tyler Spangler, with the hashtag #postersforthepeople.

The messages are also running across major digital outdoor sites in Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and London, including the famous giant ‘Crominator’ site on the Cromwell Road, with space donated by Clear Channel.

Jon Goulding, CEO of Atomic London, who helped create the project, said:“Brands have a huge influence on our lives and it’s clear that they want to use that influence to help people to feel good and highlight the importance of what they’re doing.

“I want to thank all the brands that have been involved in this initiative. They have all taken the time to put their work to one side and help bring a bit of positivity to our communities by sharing the fantastic artwork of Tyler Spangler across their social channels.”

Digital artist Spangler, who uses his education in psychology to create positive feelings through vibrant colours and typography, agreed to develop bespoke pieces of art free of charge for the campaign.

The project was also brought to life with the help of business development consultancy, Entourage BD.