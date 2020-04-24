Most incredible things to do and see in Australia

Australia. The place is simply brilliant. It’s just beautiful. Not to forget huge indeed. Finding the different exciting things to see and do in any other nation might require some brainstorming. However, this is not the case with Australia that breathes real life into every individual.

The main challenge here is shortlisting from amongst the plethora of things to do and see. From the stunningly picturesque Sydney to the cool and stylish Melbourne, this gigantic and gorgeous island continent boasts of incredible experiences and sights. One thing travelers ought to pay attention to in their excitement of visiting this fantastic place is their visa for Australia.

Without a valid visa, you cannot board the flight. If you do not have it, take out only 5 minutes and apply online. Your visa approval will come via email. Do you have any emergency? In such cases, visa approval takes only 1 hour.

Here Are The 8 Things To do In Australia:

Driving on the Great Ocean Road

The Great Ocean Road is a 151-mile stretch featuring outrageously scenic landscapes. It is considered to be one of the most stunning road trips across the world. This is one thing you must not miss out on when traveling to Australia. It will offer you great views of the city of Melbourne, including Victoria.

Exploring Melbourne Graffiti Alleys

Melbourne is known for its world-class street art, which is an explosion of talent and color. Exploring the Graffiti Alleys of Melbourne will be a jaw-dropping and genuine experience for you, especially if you are visiting Australia for the first time.

Barbequing on Ninety Mile Beach

Have you ever imagined the fun and authentic experience you will have by arranging a barbeque at the beach? It’s classic and mind-boggling. Barbequing on the Ninety Mile Beach will not only be enjoyable but will also give you the chance of having the sight of the longest uninterrupted beach in Australia.

>Ninety Mile Beach is the third longest beach in the world. Whoa! Now that is something that adds value to the place and gives you the reason to include it in your itinerary.

Shopping at Queen Victoria Market

Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne offers the most atmospheric and probably the best shopping experience. The place has remained a staple of the culture of Melbourne for centuries.

Checking Out Shrine of Remembrance

What about getting face to face with history while on an exciting trip to Australia? The Shrine of Remembrance is a strikingly beautiful war memorial. You should visit this place if you want to catch a stunning view of the city of Melbourne right from the top.

Getting Up and Close with Nature in Dandenong Ranges

The Dandenong Ranges are located on the eastern side of Melbourne. They are not just gentle and majestic but make for the perfect day tours from Melbourne. Arranging a picnic at this place would be a great way of enjoying the outdoors while being a part of the beauty of the Dandenong Ranges.

Soaking up in Australia’s Coffee Culture

If you are an ardent fan of this beverage, then you must be a part of the café culture of the nation. You will be surprised to find that Australians take their coffee very seriously, and they will not be making any compromises on its quality and taste.

Watching penguins at Phillip Island

Phillip Island boasts of some of the most amazingly beautiful penguins in the world. This is a place where you will not just find penguins but even seals, wallabies, and kangaroos. The fortunate ones can also come across whales and dolphins.

Visiting the Smallest Town in Australia

Suggan Buggan, with a population of just one person, is admittedly the smallest town in Australia. However, reaching this place is a little tricky.

Now that you have a bit of an idea about the different incredible things you can see and do in Australia, it is time for you to get some details of Australia visa application. The process is quite simple. There are special provisions for the citizens of New Zealand.

Also, make sure of your visa validity before traveling. Along with it, make sure to carry copies of bank statements for demonstrating that you possess sufficient funds for staying in the country. Happy traveling!