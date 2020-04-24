Stunning home where Roxy Music and other rock legends recorded returns to the market after slashing price by a third

A LUXURY house with links to a host of music legends has come back on the market after slashing its price by a third.

St Ann’s Court, near Chertsey in Surrey, was where Roxy Music and members of Pink Floyd, The Jam and Soft Machine recorded many of their smash hits.

And most recently, the stunning seven bedroom property was home to Renee Zellwegger during filming for her role in the award-winning Judy Garland biopic.

The “iconic country estate” is being sold by Strutt and Parker for a guide price of £5,950,000.

The sleek house features a round design, with large windows flooding the property’s many rooms with light.

Images show minimalist, modern interiors throughout the property’s 6,500 square feet.

The photos also reveal the studio, a former 19th century coach house, where Roxy Music laid down tracks for their albums, Flesh and Blood and Avalon.

The studio was lead guitarist Phil Manzanera and also played host to Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Soft Machine’s Robert Wyatt and The Jam’s Paul Weller.

The house, which comes with a whopping five bathrooms and four lounges, also provided the backdrop for Agatha Christie’s Poirot, after several episodes were filmed there.

The modern finish also made it the perfect setting for Nintendo’s 2008 adverts which starred Girls Aloud.

The property was first built in 1936 by renowned architect Sir Raymond McGrath who

masterfully designed the home to keep the homosexual relationship of its original owners a secret.

This included building in features into the couple’s bedroom which enabled it to be split in two, keeping their relationship a secret at a time when homosexuality was a criminal offence.

Images of the property’s exterior show the carefully manicured lawns and thriving flora and fauna.

The property comes with eight acres of land, which is home to the UK’s first ever Dahlia’s and a Japanese inspired wooden walkway with small ponds.

Technology entrepreneur Osman Kent has been trying to sell the property since 2016 as the house has reportedly become too big for him and his wife.

The couple have now slashed the price of the estate by a third.

Strutt and Parker said on their website: “St Ann’s Court is a unique and iconic modern country estate in Surrey, just 30 minutes West of Central London in the UK.

“The estate, which can trace its origins back to the 18th Century, has been home to many celebrities, including aristocracy, rock stars and well-known entrepreneurs.

“Sought after by top photographers and directors it has been featured in countless books, films, TV series and magazines.

“It is frequently called ‘a place which keeps giving’ because of its legendary curves and light, and its perfect Lo Pan divisions in the Feng Shui tradition.”