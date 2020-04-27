New resource highlights training courses to furloughed workers

People who have been furloughed or made redundant are being encouraged to develop their skills with the help of a new online resource. Skills Development Scotland (SDS) has introduced the portal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to connect people with thousands of free-to-access online learning materials. Working closely with learning providers, additional opportunities will be included in the coming weeks and months. Anyone can learn new or develop existing skills through flexible and convenient online learning from 12 different providers across a range of subject areas, such as digital, languages, business and technology. The site has been designed with the support of the Open University in Scotland providing access to its award-winning OpenLearn platform of free courses – including hundreds of employability and skills related courses many of which offer digital badges. SDS delivers Scotland’s career service, including information and advice online at My World of Work. As well as being home to a wealth of career expertise, users can access additional support using the CV tools and skills builder, to help with applications. Minister for Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn said: “This is a great initiative from our key training and skills agency to help people who have been impacted by the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “People who have been furloughed, or sadly, made redundant, who are worried about their future career or simply looking to learn new things or skills while in lockdown, can now do so safely and for free. “The current situation highlights the importance of online and digital modes of delivering learning and training. As we look afresh at how we might deliver our public services in the future, Skills Development Scotland’s portal will connect people to free-to-access online learning, help them find the right course and improve their future employment prospects.” James Russell, Director of Careers, Information, Advice & Guidance Operations at SDS, said: “SDS is working hard to enhance its support to individuals at what is a very concerning time. “Whether furloughed, unemployed or looking to develop themselves or their career opportunities, the online learning portal gives individuals a single point of access to a range of flexible online learning to help enhance their career prospects.” Susan Stewart, Director of the Open University in Scotland, said: “This is a challenging time and people who have been furloughed or whose jobs are at risk may be thinking about their prospects. “Furloughed workers and people facing job uncertainties can undertake a range of courses that will be useful for anyone thinking of a change of career on the other side of lockdown or those looking to use their time to upskill themselves. “The Open University has always been present in people’s homes and has long been a front-runner in online distance learning, therefore we’re delighted to be part of this valuable resource through My World of Work.”