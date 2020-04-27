How to Choose the Perfect Google Rank Checker?

If you want to know about the details of the factors that you need to consider which will help you in selecting the best Google rank checker tools, then you are in the right place! We want you guys to know that Google rank checker tools are needed basically to check the ranking or the position of different keywords concerning Google.

This information about keyword ranking and positions is needed because it is important for improving the search engine optimization of your website. So, this three-minute is going to be all about the tools that will help you in checking keywords ranks and positions!

The keyword is the most important part of your website, and we want you guys to know that no matter how hard you focus on the quality and how well-researched the content is, the search engine will only rank it if it is having proper stuffing of top-ranked keywords and this is what the Google rank checker tools are all about.

Now below, we are going to tell you about some important factors that you should always consider while looking for a perfect rank checker tool!

Factors while deciding the best rank checker!

You should know that the factors that we have mentioned below are the very factors that we considered while selecting the tools that we will discuss afterwards!

The first thing that you focus on is the price of the tool and against that price, what premium features are you getting!

The rank checker should have free plans, and that too must be reliable no matter what the limits are!

A perfect rank checker tool is the one that will give you historical info about the ranking positions about a keyword.

A perfect keyword rank checker tool can easily help you out in getting analysis with respect to your competitor’s website.

A perfect keyword rank checker will always provide you ranking position and status with respect to different devices which include smartphones and desktop/laptop systems!

A good keyword rank checker should be user-friendly!

It should have other notable features as well!

Now below are the details of the tools that we have shortlisted by considering these above-mentioned points!

Keyword rank checker by Search Engine Reports!

The keyword position checker tool by the search engine reports is the best tool that you will find on the web, and that is why we have placed this tool on the top! This tool is not only easy to use, but it also covers all the features that we have mentioned above and if you have never used or heard of this tool before then let us walk you with the working of the tool!

The tool has a very friendly interface which to state in simple words is a self-explanatory interface that will teach you everything when you look at it. Now, this tool requires some important information from you guys so let us start with filling out the box.

First, you have to enter the domain address of both you and your competition is respective blank bars.

After this step, you have to select the search engine for which you want to know about the position. Along with this information, you also have to select the device for which you are looking at the position of words.

When you are done with the input of the above-mentioned bars, you have to add ten keywords that you have used on your website. You can input one keyword in each line and then move to the next one for the next.

As soon as you complete entering the boxes, you have to click on the CHECK button.

The tool will simply tell you about the scores of keywords and their positions in a complete list, and you can improve your website content according to the results! Remember that this is a free tool and does not limit you at all!

SEO profiler!

Now SEO profiler is a keyword rank checker tool that can help you in not only checking positions of keywords with respect to Google but with other search engines too! This tool is known to be one of the best promotional tools on the web! The tool comes with a series of different packages, and these include free packages, standard packages, Smart packages and packages for big enterprises. We want you guys to know that this tool is very much reliable and after providing the asked information in the tool, you will get very accurate and detailed results that can help you in improving your website ranking!

The tool will tell you about historic ranking positions, and it will give you complete competitor analysis, it will also tell you about positions on multiple devices and also location-based positioning! The tool is very friendly to use too!