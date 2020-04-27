Nurse shares hilarious snaps after ordering rug online that arrived only big enough for her dog

A NURSE has shared hilarious photos showing the perils of online shopping after she ordered a rug and it arrived only big enough to be used as a dog’s bed.

Beth Fitzgerald from Glasgow was left “in tears of laughter” after receiving the £8 rug from online retailer Shein.

The 22-year-old failed to read the measurements and was instead guided by the product photos, which show the rug as full size.

Beth shared hilarious pictures of the rug after it arrived earlier this month, showing its miniscule proportions.

As well as being a slightly different shade of pink, the rug, which has been placed next to Beth’s bed for scale, is dramatically smaller than the images online.

Despite the product’s plush, online photos Beth revealed the only use she could find for the miniature mat was to use it as a bed for her pet pooch, Timmy.

A tickled Beth took to social media to share her blunder on 11 April.

She posted the comparison photos with the caption: “I’ve just been bammed right up.”

Beth’s post, which clocked up more than 4,500 likes online, has had social media users in stitches.

Demi Moore wrote: “F*** off hahah.”

Carly Sandhu added: “Beth I am crying, this is too far.”

And Jess Mason said: “So glad I’ve seen this, was going to order tomorrow.”

Speaking today, Beth said: “I was in tears of laughter, rolling on the floor laughing.

“Only I would order something like that. It was Totally my own fault, I didn’t read the measurements and only went by the photograph, which showed the rug was the same size as a double bed, which it wasn’t.

“I was going to throw it out but the dog seems to like it and is sleeping on it every night now.”