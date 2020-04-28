10 Things to Keep You Entertained While You’re Stuck in the House

It’s hard to beat classic games such as Monopoly, Cluedo, Jenga, and Uno, and they’re fantastic ways to pass the time with everyone interacting with each other.

Just remember, though, when you’re playing Monopoly and taking a few extra pounds on the side as the banker – you’ve got nowhere to hide when you get caught!

Writing

It’s something we tend not to do after we leave school or university, but writing is actually something you can get lost in and while away a lot of time.

There are lots of different forms of writing, so why not test it out and see if you’re the next Shakespeare. If you want to write something more personal, then writing a journal can be a great way of reflecting on your thoughts and ordering your mind.

Writing is an excellent way of unwinding and getting rid of some of that stress.

Art

This is a great one to do if you’ve got kids, but it’s also a helpful stress-relieving activity for adults. Everyone loves creating things, and with the right materials, you can test your artistic abilities and see what you can come up with.

There are lots of different art activities you can plan to do at home, and they’re great ways to entertain everybody when they’re stuck at home.

You can even spruce the house up by putting some of your fabulous creations on the wall!

Find Your New Favourite Website

There are over 1.5 billion websites in the world, so there’s plenty to explore. Of course, you’ve got your favourite social media platforms, but why not discover something new and find a website you love.

Try searching whatever it is you’re passionate about and find a blog all about it. There’s so much good content out there that you’re bound to find something out there to help you pass the time! For example, you could find a new favourite game website, such as Free Slots.

Start a Blog

While we’re on the subject of finding things on the internet, if you can’t find what you’re looking for, then why not start your own blog about it?

Setting up a website is cheap and easy, and it’s a great way to focus on your passions. It doesn’t matter what your passion is; you can write about it and share your opinions. It’s a great way to learn more about your interests and share your knowledge.

If you do a good job with your blog, then you might even find it earns you some money further down the line.

Learn a New Skill

So many of us have something where we’re constantly saying, “if only I had the time to learn this.” Well, now you do!

Whether it’s Spanish, Karate, or knitting, now is about the best time to give it a go that you’ll ever have. You can find so many courses on the internet for whatever you want to learn, and they can be really helpful.

With plenty of time on your hands, you can make a great start at learning something new and set yourself up for a lifetime of continued development.

Home Renovation

Order in some materials and make a start on that renovation you’ve been planning for years. If you’re a bit of a handyman, then the sky’s the limit, but even if you’re not as assured with tools in your hand, there are still small projects you can do.

Read a Book

Books have been one of the main ways we’ve kept ourselves entertained for hundreds of years, and they’re still as useful as they ever were!

Whether you’re a regular reader or not, time flies when you get into a book, and it’s an amazing way to expand your mind and learn new things. There are all sorts of different books you can choose from, so find something that interests you and give it a go.

Not only is reading a good way to pass the time, but the skills it helps develop will stay with you for the rest of your life.