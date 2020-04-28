FACTORS TO CONSIDER BEFORE DOING A LOFT CONVERSION

Are you one who loves big living spaces, but your house seems to be getting smaller as your family continues to expand? With children comes responsibilities and the need for extra space. Instead of moving to a bigger home, which is expensive, why not convert your loft into a living space?

You might be surprised at the number of people who have no idea what to do with the extra space in their lofts. For starters, a loft can be converted into a bedroom, storage room, office, children’s playroom, as well as a small gymnasium. Since this realisation, loft conversion has become among the top forms of home improvements homeowners undertake.

In this article, we are going to look at the factors homeowners should consider before loft conversion.

Space

Before you decide on what to do with your loft, look at the available space. Is the space enough to convert it into a bedroom, or is it ideal for a small office?

The whole idea of loft conversion is to create another space that compliments the house and still offers relaxation, as well as the perfect ambience. First, look at the available space to determine what it is best suited for.

Lighting

The importance of lighting in a loft cannot be downplayed. Furthermore, nothing kills a room’s ambience more than improper lighting.

It is no secret that installing proper lighting in a loft can be a challenge. The reason being, a loft normally has limited access to natural lighting, it has sloped ceilings and horizontal beams. Lofts require lighting that is different from what a homeowner uses in standard rooms. It is the reason why you might need extra expert help when purchasing lighting and other products for loft improvements.

Budget

Before going all out and getting tons of expensive ideas, sit down and come up with a budget. In times like this, where the world is struggling with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has resulted in a recession in business cycles, it is not a good idea to splurge on renovations.

The best thing is to go for designs that suit your budget while adding value to your home.

Nail the practicalities

A loft conversion does not only involve creating a living space under your roof. It is more than that.

For starters, a homeowner must know where the staircases and windows will be installed. If it is a storage space, extra soundproofing might be necessary. Other practicalities to consider include the number of electric sockets to install, as well as where to position radiators.

Interior design

It is the dream of every homeowner to have a beautiful home inside and outside. So, it is only wise to visualise how you want your loft to look. This is where you start when the most suitable interior décor for your room.

All in all, loft conversions are not a hard task. However, it is advisable to seek the services of home improvement specialists to ensure the renovations are done within the stipulated building regulations.