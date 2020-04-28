Two of a Kind – Why Poker and Blackjack Have Conquered the World

There are hundreds of types, as well as countless variations, of card games that are enjoyed around the world today and yet, there is one thing that is consistently true – whether you are in Las Vegas or a small town, no matter what casino you walk into, you can almost guarantee you will be able to sit down for a game of poker or blackjack. Some card games are only popular among certain types of people or in certain cultures, but these two have managed to transcend borders and be embraced all around the world. So why are these two card games so special? Despite possessing contrasting qualities, they are considered two of the best games to play, so what is it about them that seems to attract the masses? There is one word, which perhaps best sums up the reason, they are both unique. So, let’s take a closer look at what makes poker and blackjack, the perfect two of a kind!



Poker

Poker is potentially the most popular card game of the modern era and appears to be showing no signs of losing that reputation anytime soon. There are a few aspects of poker that have helped it achieve this status. For starters, it is a game that can be played with as little as two people, as well as upwards of ten. But perhaps its biggest strength is that is is accessible and enjoyable for people of all levels. It requires enough skill and understanding that you can become a world class player, and at the same time has enough of an element of luck that low level players can test themselves against the best. It is this polar opposite, yet brilliant combination that has helped poker secure itself as one of the most popular card games in existence.

Blackjack

It is virtually impossible to have a conversation about card games without speaking about blackjack. While the vast majority of card games have a large number of rules that need to be learnt before you can start playing, blackjack stands out for one particular reason, its simplicity. At it simplest level, the objective of the game is to beat the dealer, and all you have to do in order to achieve this is get as close to 21 without exceeding it. If your hand value is closer to 21 than the dealer, you win. This card game is always very popular among casino players and if you like it you can also play Blackjack for free online.

The Old Switcheroo

What makes blackjack and poker the perfect two of a kind is that they also go perfectly together. Poker is a game that usually requires a huge amount of time and concentration, while with blackjack, you can easily decide to play a few hands before moving on. For many, blackjack serves as the perfect starter, half-time break or desert at either one end, both sides or in-between a game or two of poker. Why settle for one of the best card games when you can just as easily play two!