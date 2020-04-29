Choosing Your First Handpan: 3 Rav Vast Drums For Beginners

Gone are the days when people used to craze over learning Guitar or Piano. Nowadays, people are looking for new musical instruments to play. And one such instrument is a handpan.

What is Handpan?

It is a steel drum. This drum is in a convex shape. It is tuned with many notes. You can easily play these drums with your hand to make different musical hypnotic and tranquil natural sounds. It is a new instrument as it was invented in 2001. Many people have started manufacturing it due to a rise in demand.

Buying a Handpan:

Are you planning to buy an instrument? Well, many people get really confused while choosing their first instrument. There are many instrument manufacturers to choose from. If you are looking for a modern innovative instrument, you can choose Rav Vast.

Rav Vast:

Rav Vast is a handpan drum with steel-cut tongues on it. It is a perfect blend of handpans and tongue drums. You can create magical sounds with this instrument. If you are looking for an instrument that will take everyone by surprise Rav Vast is perfect for you. In this post, we will show you how to choose your first instrument.

How to select your first handpan?

Choosing your first instrument can be quite difficult. You need to do thorough research and check all the parameters before you settle for one. To do your job easier, we will discuss a few parameters that you should consider while buying your first instrument.

Price:

The first thing you should consider while choosing an instrument is the price. Most of them range between $1500 and $3000.

Sound:

Moreover, it can make different sounds. You should check YouTube tutorials and see what it sounds you prefer.

Free Trial:

Visit the musical instrument store and try playing one. See what you like and what you are comfortable with before buying.

Size:

They are available in many sizes. Check what size you are comfortable with.

Tuning:

Always check if the instrument is well-tuned. Tuning is very important. If your device is out of tune, it will spoil your mood.

Sustain:

Sustain means the ability to sustain a sound. For example, some of them can sustain a sound for 10 seconds while others only for 5 seconds.

Balance:

Make sure the notes are balanced in the instrument.

Range of sounds:

They have a different range of sounds. You can play soft sounds and loud sounds.

Material:

Always check the material of the instrument. Choose one with good material. The materials are stainless steel, steel coated, raw steel.

Durable:

Always choose an instrument that is strong and durable. Make sure it is strong and robust.

Aesthetics:

Everyone wants a musical instrument that looks cool. There are many choices that have intricate designs and beautiful look.

Manufacturer:

You need to choose a good manufacturer. There are many instrument manufacturers. Choose someone with a good reputation, a variety of products, and quality products. One good handpan manufacturing company is Rav Vast. They have a variety of options with innovative sounds. They deliver quality products with beautiful designs. One look and you will be hooked.

3 Rav Vast Drums for Beginners:

If you are looking for all the above qualities, you will find them in Rav Vast drums. They have specially designed drums for beginners. You don’t have to be a musical expert in playing them. Any music enthusiast can try their hands on Rav Vast. They also have their website where you can find all their good products and check their details. They provide quite an affordable one for beginners. Here is a list of 3 best instruments for you.

Rav Vast B Celtic Minor:

If you are a beginner, this is the perfect model for you. Playing this instrument is quite easy. You don’t have to be a professional. Moreover, you can enjoy peaceful and calming sounds by playing this instrument. You can use it for yoga and meditation too. It is made of steel. It weighs only 5.9 kg. You can enjoy 12 months warranty and 30 days money-back guarantee with it. The scale and size ids perfectly made for beginners. It comes in a beautiful shade of blue like emeralds. Also. it has beautiful intricate steel-cut tongues on top to deliver the perfect sound. It is quite affordable. It is available for $620 only. You can directly order from the website.

Rav Vast D Major:

If you are looking for an instrument with cheerful sounds, you should buy RavVAst d Major. It is available for $620 only. This piece is inspired by western culture and sounds. It is lightweight and easy to carry. You can enjoy 12 months warranty and 30 days money-back guarantee with it. Moreover, you can easily start learning with this instrument. You can make soft, cheerful sounds. It will remind you of good old memories.

Rav Vast G Pygmy:

This piece is in high demand because of the mysterious sounds it makes. It is the first choice for beginners. However, it is inspired by African culture. It is super lightweight and small in size, specially made for beginners. You can enjoy deep and mystical sounds on this instrument. The mysterious sound will remind you of nature. It has both minor and major scales to fit your mood. There are a variety of chords in the G Pygmy scale. It is available for $620 only. It has 12 months warranty and 30 days money-back guarantee as well.

Conclusion:

These are the three best innovative Rav Vast Handpan for beginners. These drums are made after constant research and study to make the perfect sound. You can enjoy a variety of magical sounds on Rav Vast. They are quite affordable compared to other brands. These Rav Vast instruments are specially designed for beginners. You can easily learn how to play these drums. These drums are aesthetically pleasing with their designs and color. You can jam, meditate, relax, and make new music with Rav Vast.